'China, Pakistan Are Together': Rahul Gandhi While Interaction With Army Veterans

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi said that China and Pakistan have come together not only militarily but economically too adding that if there is any war, it will be against both countries. The statement was made when had an interaction with Army veterans a few days ago.

A video f the same was also uploaded on the Congress leader's YouTube channel on Sunday. "India's border situation is linked with the international situation and the border situation is changing... We used to have two enemies - China and Pakistan and our policy was to keep them separate," he said in the video.

"When Rajiv Gandhi ji went there, he also tried that these two do not get together. Earlier, people used to say there should be no two-front war. Then came the concept of a two-and-a-half-front war -- China, Pakistan and terrorism," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Now there is only one front because China and Pakistan are together not only militarily but economically as well," he said and gave examples of Gwadar, the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also compared India and China's economical situations and slammed the central government. "China's economic system is advancing very fast while our economic situation is going downhill after 2014," he said.

"There is disturbance, fights, confusion and hatred inside our country. We still have the mindset of a two-and-a-half-front war. We don't have the mindset of joint operability or cyber warfare. India is now extremely vulnerable. China and Pakistan are both preparing a surprise for us. That is why I keep repeating that the government can not keep quiet. The government must inform the entire country what happened on the border. And we have to start taking action today, though we should have started five years ago," added Rahul Gandhi.

"If we don't take immediate action, the country will be hurt. I am extremely concerned about what is happening on the borders of Arunachal and Ladakh. And I think Galwan and Doklam are linked and they are part of a Chinese strategy to sooner or later hit us jointly with Pakistan," he added.

Earlier, on December 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.