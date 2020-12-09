The Indian Army has completed the establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday called out China for giving "five differing explanations" on its deployment of thousands of troops along the Line of Actual Control, which led to the deteriorating of bilateral ties to an all-time low and a deadly standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

"We are today probably at the most difficult phase of our relationship with China, certainly in the last 30 to 40 years...or even more," the minister said in an online conversation with the Australian think tank Lowy Institute.

The minister said that China has "very significantly damaged" the relationship because all positive developments in the past 30 years were based on the fact that both sides will maintain peace and tranquility in border areas.

"Now for some reason, for which the Chinese have to date given us five differing explanations, the Chinese have violated it.

"The Chinese have literally brought tens of thousands of soldiers in full military preparation mode right to the LAC in Ladakh. Naturally, the relationship would be profoundly disturbed by this," he said.

Amid border standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, India has deployed its marine commandos MARCOS in the Pangong Tso lake area, one of the key friction points with the Chinese PLA troops.

With the standoff in its eighth month, the Indian Army has completed the establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months.

The two sides have been engaged in an ugly standoff since May this year and suffered the loss of lives. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed after Chinese troops ambushed them while patrolling on the Indian side of the border. The clashes also resulted in the deaths of as many as 40 Chinese soldiers but Beijing didn't revealed the actual number of casualties.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma