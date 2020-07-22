The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) continues to maintain the deployment of around 40,000 troops in the front and depth areas of the eastern Ladakh Sector.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It has been more than a fortnight but China has still not honoured its commitment for disengagement of troops to de-escalate the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) continues to maintain the deployment of around 40,000 troops in the front and depth areas of the eastern Ladakh Sector.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the around 40,000 Chinese are still camping in these areas along with long-range artillery and air defence systems.

"The Chinese have not shown any signs of de-escalation as they continue to maintain their heavy troop deployment of almost 40,000 troops supported by heavy weaponry like air defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and long-range artillery in front and depth areas," the agency quoted sources as saying.

The sources, according to the agency, said that the ground positions have not changed since the last round of Corps Commanders level talks on the disengagement process. The Chinese troops are also not moving from the Finger 5 area along the Pangong Tso Lake.

Moreover, they are not ready to retreat back from the Hot Springs and Gogra post areas, which were among the major friction points during the Ladakh standoff. The Chinese, according to the report, fear that Indian troops may occupy strategic heights if the retreated.

Corps Commanders of India and China had alst held disengagement talks on July 14-15 when both sides agreed that sides will complete the disengagement process reached between the countries. The months-long standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, was resolved after talks between Indian NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister earlier this month.

