New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following its failed attempt to alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, China is once again trying to escalate the situation in the region by installing new modular container-based accommodations for its troops in several high-altitude forward areas on its side, reported news agency PTI quoting sources.

As per the PTI report, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has installed the shelters in Hot Springs, Manza, Tashigong and Churup. The report said the Chinese side believes that its needs to boost its infrastructure in the region after its "misadventure" failed due to fight back by the Indian Army.

"Our strategy is hurting them. They are reacting to our response. We have forced PLA to go for forward deployment and boost infrastructure," PTI quoted people familiar with the developments as saying.

Another report by news agency ANI has claimed that the Chinese side has also deployed drones and more than 50,000 troops along the LAC in response to India. The report said that drone activity has been extensively seen in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector and Gogra heights.

However, ANI, quoting government sources, said that India is monitoring the situation closely and is also using drones to check the Chinese activity. India has also deployed M-777 ultra-light howitzers, Bofors guns and multi-barrel rocket launchers on its side of the border.

Things between India and China have remained tense ever since the bloody standoff at Galwan Valley in August last year in which 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel-rank officer, lost their lives. Last week, China had also tried to blame India for the Galwan Valley clash.

However, India had rejected the remarks and asserted that the "provocative behaviour and unilateral" attempts by the Chinese side to alter the status quo in eastern Ladakh resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity in the mountainous region.

"We reject such statements. Our position with regard to developments last year along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh has been clear and consistent," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, as reported by PTI.

"It was the provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity. This has also impacted the bilateral relations," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma