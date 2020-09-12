China on Saturday handed over five Indian nationals, who were allegedly abducted by the country's Army from Arunachal Pradesh, according to a report.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: China on Saturday handed over five Indian nationals, who were allegedly abducted by the country's Army from Arunachal Pradesh, according to a report. The hand over took place around 9:30 am at Damai, South Eastern province, China near Arunachal Pradesh border.

The five Indian youths, who reportedly worked as porters for the Indian Army, had gone missing from "Sera 7" area along the McMahon Line under Nacho Administration in Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh. Their family members had claimed that they were abducted by the Chinese PLA troops.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma