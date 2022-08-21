China Disregarded Border Pact, Bilateral Ties In Difficult Phase: EAM Jaishankar In Brazil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that China has disregarded the border pacts and the Galwan Valley standoff has been casting a shadow as ties between the two nations continue to go through a very difficult phase.

Indian EAM Jaishankar said this while attending an Indian community event in Sao Paulo in Brazil. Brazil's Sao Paulo on the first leg of a three-nation visit for S Jaishankar, he will also visit Paraguay and Argentina.

"We have agreements with China going back to the 1990s which prohibits bringing mass troops in the border area. They have disregarded that. You know what happened in the Galwan valley. That problem has not been resolved and that has been clearly casting a shadow."

Speaking on the current border situation between India and China, Jaishankar said that a relationship cannot be a one-way street and mutual respect has to be there in order to sustain it. "They are our neighbours. Everybody wants to get along with their neighbour. In personal life and country-wise as well. But everybody wants to get along with on reasonable terms. I must respect you. You must respect me."

"So from our point of view, we have been very clear that we have to build the relationship and there has to be mutual respect. Each one will have their interests and we need to be sensitive to what the concerns are for others for a relationship to be built."

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger Area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

"Relationships are a two-way street. A lasting relationship cannot be a one-way street. We need that mutual respect and mutual sensitivity. Right now it is no secret we are going through a very difficult phase," Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, last week in Bangkok, Jaishankar had said that the relationship between India and China is going through an "extremely difficult phase" after what Beijing has done at the border and emphasised that the Asian Century will not happen if the two neighbours could not join hands.

"We very much hope that wisdom dawns on the Chinese side," he had said while replying to a question from the audience in Bangkok.