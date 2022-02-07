New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: China on Sunday once again cried foul over the Jammu and Kashmir issue and asked India and Pakistan to resolve the matter "properly and peacefully", opposing any "unilateral actions" that could complicate the situation.

The remarks were made by Beijing as President Xi Jinping held talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the last day of the latter's four-day visit to China.

During the meeting with Khan, Xi said China firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, dignity and fighting terrorism.

The two sides also issued a joint statement and "reiterated that a peaceful and prosperous South Asia is in the common interest of all parties."

They also emphasised the importance of the pursuit of dialogue and resolution of all outstanding disputes to promote regional cooperation and advance the goals of lasting peace, stability and shared prosperity in the region.

"The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position and pressing issues at the moment," the statement read.

"The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma