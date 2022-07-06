China-Bound SpiceJet Cargo Aircraft Returns To Kolkata Due To Unserviceable Weather Radar

A freighter aircraft of the SpiceJet, which was travelling to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata on Tuesday after its pilots found out that the plane's weather radar was not working, said the company on Wednesday.

"On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC (pilot-in-command) decided to return to Kolkata. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata," news agency PTI quoted a SpiceJet spokesperson as saying.

This is the eighth incident of technical malfunction that a SpiceJet aircraft faced in the last 18 days. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has now issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet in connection with the degradation of safety margins of its aircraft.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Dubai-bound flight of SpiceJet was "diverted" to Pakistan's Karachi after a technical snag. "On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla-Mumbai). During cruise at FL230 (23,000 feet altitude), P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai," the SpiceJet said in a statement.

"No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft," it added.

On the similar day, another aircraft of SpiceJet, travelling from Kandla to Mumbai, conducted a priority landing at the Mumbai airport after its windshield cracked at 23,000 feet altitude.

SPICEJET SHARES GO DOWN

Shares of SpiceJet continued to fall on Wednesday, declining 7 per cent to hit its one-year low level, amid multiple instances of its planes suffering technical glitches in recent weeks.

The scrip tanked 7 per cent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 35 on the BSE.

SpiceJet shares opened at Rs 37.10 apiece after falling 2.33 per cent to close at Rs 37.65 on Tuesday, a day when its Dubai-bound plane was diverted to Karachi due to malfunctioning of the fuel indicator.

In morning trade on Wednesday, shares of the airline were trading 2.66 per cent down at Rs 36.65 apiece.

The broader market was in the positive territory and the benchmark Sensex rose nearly 400 points to 53,533.84 points.

