‘China A Major Challenge To India, World’: US’ Jake Sullivan In Meet With NSA Ajit Doval

THE UNITED States and India formally established a high-level initiative on critical and emerging technologies, or iCET on Tuesday. The National Security Advisor Of India, Ajit Doval met his American counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington DC and had a fruitful discussion at the White House. During the meeting, the senior administrartion official also said that China is one of the dimensions as it is a major challenge to Indiaand the world.

The strategic, commercial, and scientific approaches of Washington and New Delhi, particularly in the field of technology, were discussed with a laser focus. The officials also announced several concrete measures that the effort will be taking forward from the high-power meeting in Washington.

In an interview, National Security Advisor of the United States Jake Sullivan said that iCET would serve deeper strategic interests, and will also serve both nations, as reported by the Washington Post.

However, iCET made no specific reference of China, the Biden administration views technological development with respect to China as a zero-sum game that the US cannot lose, thus iCET could be a key step in the right direction.

“The US-India defence and artificial intelligence dialogue is a multi-layered approach and China is one of the dimensions as it is a major challenge to New Delhi and the world," a senior administration official in Washington informed the reporters, as reported by ANI.

"A big part of the story is fundamentally about a bet on high tech and an industrial innovation policy. That's at the core of the president's entire approach to his presidency. So the China-Russia factors are real, but so is the idea of building a deep democratic ecosystem with high technology,” Sullivan was quoted as saying by ANI regarding any geopolitical concerns about China and Russia.

Sullivan further acknowledged the geopolitical dimension of the initiative and said, "The backdrop of geopolitical competition with China has been a feature of the US-India relationship now for more than a decade."

"There is much more about India's rise and the US desire to participate in that rise. This is important with regard to China. I think that they've proven themselves time and again, to be a challenge for India and for the world. And I think working together as like-minded countries is a beneficial and necessary part of our Indo-Pacific strategy,” Sullivan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sullivan also said that the diversification of the semiconductor supply chain is a key component of the initiative. The United States has announced its plan to assist India in growing its legacy chip-making skills while continuing the flow of top engineers who study and work in the United States.

We welcome the supply chain diversification that it would bring, as also the opportunities for research and development, cooperation, and talent exchange. It sends a very clear signal on our views about India playing a larger role in the global semiconductor, ecosystem and value chain. It is true that the United States has imposed controls on some of the most advanced chips for AI applications," Sullivan said.

