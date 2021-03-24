Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended has recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor. CJI Bobde is set to retire on April 23.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a little over a month left before he retires, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended has recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor. CJI Bobde is set to retire on April 23.

CJI Bobde recommended Justice Ramana as his successor in a letter to the Union Law Ministry.

The government had, last month, asked the Chief Justice to recommend his successor. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reportedly sent him a letter last week, seeking his recommendation.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure governing the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, "appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office".

It stipulates that the Law Minister would, at an appropriate time, seek the recommendation of the outgoing Chief Justice of India for the appointment of the next CJI.

Under this process, after receipt of the recommendation of the CJI, the Law Minister puts it before the Prime Minister who advises the President in the matter of appointment.

"Whenever there is any doubt about the fitness of the senior-most Judge to hold the office of the Chief Justice of India, consultation with other Judges. Would be made for appointment of the next Chief Justice of India," the document states.

Justice NV Ramana is the senior-most judge in the top court after the CJI. Born on August 27, 1957, justice Ramana has a tenure till August 26, 2022.

Coming from an agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh, Justice Ramana was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in June 2000. Before being elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2014, he also served as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Justice Bobde was sworn in as the 47th Chief Justice of India in November 2019, succeeding Justice (retired) Ranjan Gogoi. He has been part of several key cases, including the five-judge constitution bench that passed the historic verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta