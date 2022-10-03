Chicken 65, Sugar Free Muffin: Air India Rolls Out New Menu For Domestic Fliers | Details Here

AIR INDIA, in its latest introduction, will have a new in-flight menu on domestic routes amid the festive occasion for its passengers

Reportedly, the new menu was introduced on October 1, 2022, and will provide a variety of gourmet meals, trendy appetisers, and decadent desserts.

While speaking about the menu, Sandeep Verma, Head of Inflight Services at Air India said, "the new domestic in-flight menu has been carefully selected by top chefs to blend rich and flavourful Indian cuisine with contemporary International meal options. The new menu choices have been curated to ensure that the flyers enjoy a gourmet meal with emphasis on health and well-being," as quoted by news agency IANS.

"With several festivals approaching, the new menu offers choices that bring together culinary excellence from different parts of the world. We are excited to roll out this new menu on domestic routes, and are hard at work preparing a revamp of the international menu as well," he added.

Reportedly, the customers can choose their meals as per their taste and likings at the time of booking. Meanwhile, the meal also includes an extensive selection of scrumptious hot meals, irresistible desserts, and refreshing beverages including fresh juices and smoothies. Every meal is prepared as per the utmost standards of sanitation and quality.

Additionally, the business class passengers will have buttery and flaky croissant, sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffin, cheese and truffle oil scrambled egg with chives, mustard cream coated chicken sausage etc. along with Indian dishes such as aloo parantha, meduvada and podiidly for breakfast, followed by fish curry, chicken chettinad, potato podimas etc. for lunch.

The Airline will be serving food no less than what you get in a restaurant including chicken 65, grilled sliced pesto chicken sandwich, Mumbai batatawada for high-tea. Economy class customers will be delighted by a selection of cheese mushroom omelette, dry jeera aloo wedges, garlic tossed spinach, and corn for breakfast, followed by palatable vegetable biryani, malabarchicken curry, and mixed vegetable poriyal for lunch. The passengers will enjoy vegetable fried noodles, chilli chicken, and blueberry vanilla pastry, coffee truffle slice for high-tea.

Ever since Tatas overtook Air India, they have been trying to refurbish services, increase its fleet and expand its overall market share in the fast-growing domestic aviation space.

(With inputs from IANS)