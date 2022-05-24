Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mohammed Shakeel Babu Miyan Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, the long-time aide of D-Company founder Dawood Ibrahim, is currently living in Pakistan's Karachi, his relative Salim Qureshi told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during an interrogation, said officials on Tuesday.

"ED, which is probing the money laundering case, questioned several aids of Dawood Ibrahim. During interrogation, Chhota Shakeel's relative Salim revealed that the gangster is in Karachi," the ED said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Salim also revealed that Chhota Shakeel used to work for Dawood Ibrahim and they lived near Ghazi Shah Peer Mazar in Clifton, Karachi," the central agency added.

This comes hours after Dawood's nephew Alishah Parkar revealed that the D-Company founder, who is India's most-wanted fugitive gangster, is living in Karachi. Parkar, the son of Haseena Parkar, further told officials that Dawood's wife Mehajabin contacts his family during festivals.

However, Parkar said he is not in touch with Dawood.

"I was not born when he moved to Karachi and neither I nor my family members are in touch with him. Occasionally, on Eid, Diwali and other festive occasions, Mrs Mehjabeen Dawood Ibrahim - my a*nt and my maternal uncle get in touch with my wife Ayesha and my sisters," he said in his statement, as reported by India Today.

Talking about Shakeel, the 66-year-old had joined the D-Company in 1988. He used to manage the day-to-day operations of the crime syndicate. He came on the radar of agencies following the 1993 Bombay bombings.

Shakeel, who is supposed to be Dawood's right-hand man, is also wanted by the United States (US) for his alleged role in international drug trafficking. In 2017, it was reported that Shakeel has died, but the reports soon turned out to be fake.

