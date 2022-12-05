Chhawla Murder Case: Review Plea In SC Challenges Convicts' Acquittal

A REVIEW petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against its last judgement in the 2012 Chhawla rape case related to the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old girl. It has been filed by the parents of the victim, citing reasons that many key factors were not brought to the apex court's attention and certain facts were also incorrectly interpreted.

A bench headed by the then Chief Justice UU Lalit, Justice Ravindra Bhat, and Justice Bela Trivedi acquitted the three.

"Every case has to be decided by the courts strictly on merits and in accordance with law without being influenced by any kind of outside moral press," the court noted, as quoted by the LiveLaw website.

The apex court had said that the prosecution failed to provide evidence with regards to the arrest of the accused, their identification, discoveries and recoveries of incriminating articles, and medical and scientific evidence.

All three accused challenged the High Court's petition in the apex court. The Supreme Court set aside the High Court's decision.

Ravi Kumar, Rahul, and Vinod kidnapped the girl on her way home with three colleagues on February 9, 2012.

According to the reports, the victim was taken to a mustard field 30 km away in Rodhai village of Rewari district, Haryana. The girl was then thrashed with the tools used in the car; her body was smeared with cigarettes, and her face was burned with acid.

She was from Uttarakhand and worked in Gurgaon's Cyber City area. She was on her way home from work in February 2012 when the suspect reportedly kidnapped her and drove off in a car.

Multiple injuries were discovered on the woman's body by the police, and a subsequent investigation and autopsy indicated that she had been attacked with automobile tools, glass bottles, metal items, and other weapons.