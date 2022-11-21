Chhawla Gangrape-Murder Case: Delhi To Challenge SC Order To Free Three Convicts

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given a go ahead to file a review petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the acquittal of the three accused in the 2012 Chhawla rape-murder case.

Furthermore, he has also approved the appointment of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Aishwariya Bhati, additional SG, to represent the case before the apex court.

The three men were accused of abducting, raping and killing the 19-year-old woman in February 2012. Her mutilated body was found after three days of her abduction.

Earlier on November 7, a judgment was passed by the bench of then chief justice U U Lalit and Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi acquitting the three men accused of Chhawla gangrape case.

The bench, led by three judges, had set aside the judgment of the Delhi High Court which convicted the three men Rahul, Ravi and Vinod for rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl.

“Having regard to the totality of circumstances and the evidence on record, it is difficult to hold that the prosecution had proved the guilt of the accused by adducing cogent and clinching evidence," the apex court said.

Three persons Rahul, Ravi and Vinod were accused of abducting a 19-year-old girl while she was returning from her work place on February 9, 2012. After the investigation, the police found a mutilated body of the girl near Rewari in Haryana on February 14 with multiple wounds.

Autopsy report of the victim read that she was attacked, raped and acid was poured on her eyes.

There are several people who have objected to the Supreme Court decision including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said that he had spoken to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and assured justice for the woman and her family. “The victim is the daughter of our country and we will do everything to ensure that she gets justice," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.