Chhawla Case: SC Acquits Three Men On Death Sentence For Teen's Rape And Murder

A bench of Justices UU Lalit, Ash Ravindra Bhatt, and Bela M Trivedi had reserved the verdict on the matter on April 6.

By Shivam Shandilya
Mon, 07 Nov 2022 07:39 PM IST
Minute Read
Chhawla Case: SC Acquits Three Men On Death Sentence For Teen's Rape And Murder

THE SUPREME Court acquitted three men on Monday who were sentenced to death for the 2012 Chhawla gangrape and murder of a 19-year old woman. All three accused challenged the High Court's petition in the apex court. The Supreme Court set aside the High Court's decision.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit, Ash Ravindra Bhatt, and Bela M Trivedi had reserved the verdict on the matter on April 6.

Ravi Kumar, Rahul, and Vinod kidnapped the girl on her way home with three colleagues on February 9, 2012.

As per the reports, the victim was taken to a mustard field 30 km away in Rodhai village of Rewari district, Haryana. The girl was then thrashed with the tools used in the car; her body was smeared with cigarettes, and her face was burned with acid.

After the top court announced its decision, the mother can be seen crying in a video.

Also Read
'This Govt Of Traitors Will Collapse': Aaditya Thackeray Attacks Eknath..
'This Govt Of Traitors Will Collapse': Aaditya Thackeray Attacks Eknath..

"After 11 years, this is the verdict... We have lost. I was waiting for this verdict. Now, I feel I have no reason to live. I thought my daughter would get justice," as quoted by NDTV.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.