Sukma Encounter: The Chhattisgarh Police said that the security forces have also recovered the bodies of two of the five jawans who lost their lives during the gunbattle with Naxals on Saturday.

Raipur | Jagran News Desk: The death toll in the Sukma encounter is feared to rise as 15 jawans of the security forces have gone missing, reported news agency ANI quoting Chhattisgarh Police sources. The sources said that the security forces have also recovered the bodies of two of the five jawans who lost their lives during the gunbattle with Naxals on Saturday, adding that a search operation is underway.

"Among injured jawans, 23 admitted to Bijapur Hospital and 7 to Raipur hospital," Chhattisgarh Police sources said, as reported by ANI.

A fierce gunbattle had broken out between a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Special Task Force (STF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Naxals in jungles along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts on Saturday.

The three-hour-long encounter claimed the lives of five security forces personnel while several others were injured. The officials said that nine Naxals -- including a woman Maoist -- were killed in the encounter, adding that a search operation is still underway.

"Separate joint teams of security forces, over 2,000 in number, had launched a major anti-Naxal operation from Bijapur and Sukma districts in the South Bastar forests, considered as the Maoist stronghold, on Friday night," said Chhattisgarh Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) OP Pal on Saturday.

"At around noon on Saturday, an encounter broke out between the patrolling team that was dispatched from Tarrem and ultras belonging PLGA (Peoples' Liberation Guerilla Army) battalion of Maoists near Jonaguda village under Jagargunda police station area (in Sukma)," he said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took cognizance of the incident and wished a quick recovery to the injured jawans and said that the sacrifices of the soldiers will never be forgotten.

"My thoughts are with the families of those martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. May the injured recover at the earliest," he tweeted.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also condemned the incident and said that the state government will intensify anti-Naxal operation in response to the deadly attack. He also directed officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured jawans.

"Our jawans have displayed exemplary courage by inflicting massive damage on Naxals (in this incident). Operation against Naxals will be intensified," Baghel said in a statement.

