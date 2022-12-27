Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Stabs Woman 51 Times With Screwdriver For Refusing To Talk To Him

A GRUESOME murder of a woman has come to the fore from Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, wherein a man allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver, the police, as quoted by PTI said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on December 24.

According to the city superintendent of police (Korba) Vishwadipak Tripathi, on the day of the incident, the victim was alone in the house when the accused arrived there. He covered her mouth with a pillow to muffle her screams and stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver, the official said.

The victim's brother found her in a pool of blood when he arrived home later, the official said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused, who hails from the Jashpur district, acquainted the victim three years ago while he worked as a conductor in a passenger bus and she frequently used to travel by it, police said.

The accused later moved to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for work and the duo stayed in touch over the phone. After the woman stopped talking to him on the phone, the accused also threatened her parents.

A case has been registered and four police teams have been formed to trace the missing accused, he added.

Earleir in the month of November, a shocking and barbaric murder case came into the spotlight where accused Aftab Amin Poonawala murdered his live-in partner and chopped her body parts into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi's Chhatarpur and Gurugram.

As per the reports, the 28-year-old accused who was arrested on November 12, met victim Walkar on a dating app platform and has been in a relationship since 2018.

(With Agencies Inputs)