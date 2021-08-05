Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava said that the blast took place around 7.30 am near the Ghotiya village that comes under the Malewadhi Police station.

Raipur | Jagran News Desk: A labourer was killed while 11 others were injured on Thursday morning after Naxals blew up a sports utility vehicle (SUV) with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava said that the blast took place around 7.30 am near the Ghotiya village that comes under the Malewadhi Police station.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Pallava said that the labourers were travelling from Narayanpur to Dantewada when the incident happened. He said that Naxals might have mistaken the SUV to be a police vehicle. He further said that security officials never use a four-wheeler while moving in Dantewada.

"The vehicle, a Bolero, came under the impact of the IED blast, causing injuries to all 12 occupants, including a woman. Of them, two were critically injured, while 10 others received minor injuries," he told PTI while adding that the victims were on their way to Telangana.

"One of the seriously injured persons, identified as Dhan Singh, who hailed from neighbouring Balaghat district (in Madhya Pradesh), succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital," he added.

Chhattisgarh is one of the worst-hit left extremism states in India. Earlier this year, 24 security personnel were killed in Bijapur after the Naxals ambushed them in the jungles of the Sukma-Bijapur border.

The Naxals also captured a CRPF personnel Rakeshwar Singh Manhas after the encounter. However, Manhas, who is a commando of CRPF's 210th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), was released later by the Naxals.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah later visited the area where the encounter took place. He also warned that the Naxals that the Centre will soon intensify its operations against them. "I want to assure the people of Chhattisgarh and the country that the fight against Naxals will be intensified after this incident," Shah had said.

