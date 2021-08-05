New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The month of August is filled with festivals and celebrations, whether it is Ganesh Chaturthi or Rakshabandhan. However, the celebrations have been hit once again by the COVID-19 pandemic as several states and union territories (UTs) have imposed restrictions and curbs to avoid a third possible wave of the pandemic. Therefore, it is important to know about coronavirus-induced restrictions and what documents one might need while entering a state or a UT.

Here's is a complete list of different states that require RT-PCR or vaccine documents at the time of arrival

Chattishgarh: On Tuesday, the Chhattisgarh government announced that people, who are coming to the state by air, will have to show a negative RT-PCR report of the COVID-19 test (Not older than 96 hours) while boarding.

Karnataka: According to the Karnataka government, people, who are coming from Kerala and Maharashtra, will have to show their negative RT-PCR report (Not older than 72 hours) to enter the state.

Chennai: The Chennai administration has made it mandatory for people to submit a negative RT-PCR report (Not older than 72 hours) from August 5 who are travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu.

Himachal Pradesh: The state is witnessing rising cases of Covid-19, viewing that the government has decided to make a negative RT-PCR report (Not older than 72 hours) as a mandate to enter the state. On the other hand, tourists who have received their first or both doses of vaccine and have the certificate can easily enter the state.

Goa: People travelling from Kerala will have to show their negative RT-PCR to enter the state.

West Bengal - According to revised travel guidelines issued by the West Bengal government, people travelling from Pune, Mumbai and Chennai will have to show their negative RT-PCR (Not less than 72 hours) while boarding the flight. The rule will come into effect from 8 August.

Meanwhile, states and UTs like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana do not require a negative RT-PCR at the time of arrival. On the other hand, people who have received both doses of vaccine will no longer require a negative RT-PCR to enter Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya. While people who have been vaccinated with at least one dose can enter Rajasthan and Nagaland.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen