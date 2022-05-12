New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashed on Thursday at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, resulting in the death of two pilots.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted that both the pilots, Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava, have died in the accident. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"Just got a sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have died. May God give strength to his family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief," Baghel said.

According to reports, the helicopter was on a routine test flight when it caught fire during landing. A loud bang was heard after the crash, creating panic at the airport.

A team of CISF and Fire Brigade reached the spot immediately and somehow managed to rescue the trapped pilot and co-pilot inside.

Both the pilots were critically injured in the crash and were immediately rushed to the Ramakrishna Care Hospital, where the doctors pronounced them dead.

"Chhattisgarh State Helicopter crashed at Raipur’s Swami Vivekanand Airport tonight at around 9.10 pm. It was on a routine training sortie. Initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of the crash," the Chhattisgarh government said.

The state government has also ordered a detailed investigation to find out the exact cause of the accident.

"Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain AP Shrivastava have unfortunately succumbed to injuries following the crash. A detailed technical investigation at the behest of DGCA and state government shall be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause," the govt added.

अभी रायपुर में एयरपोर्ट पर स्टेट हेलीकॉप्टर के क्रैश होने की दुखद सूचना मिली.



इस दुखद हादसे में हमारे दोनों पायलट कैप्टन पंडा और कैप्टन श्रीवास्तव का दुखद निधन हो गया है।



इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को संबल एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।



ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 12, 2022

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed deep anguish at the loss of lives and has ordered officials to provide immediate relief to the bereaved families.

