Raipur | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the district, the local administration on Tuesday extended lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Durg till April 19, announced Collector Sarveshwar Bhure.

The district administration in Durg had imposed a lockdown on April 2, saying the restrictions would continue till April 14. During this period, it had said that all non-essential services and activities will stay closed across the district, the administration had said.

However, all medical stores, petrol stations and spectacles shops were allowed to open during the lockdown. People engaged in essential services were also allowed by the administration to continue their activities.

Durg, along with state capital Raipur, has become a coronavirus hotspot in Chhattisgarh that has forced the district administration to extend the restrictions.

"In view of a surge in infections in the district, it was necessary to impose a complete lockdown," a senior official in the Durg PRO department had said earlier.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also expressed concern over the alarming spike in coronavirus cases in the state and directed the officials to take all necessary steps to ensure that appropriate COVID-19 behaviour is followed. However, he has ruled out imposing a lockdown, saying it is not a permanent solution to tackle the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's coronavirus count on Monday reached 4.56 lakh after the state reported a single-day spike of 13,576 cases. The state health department also said that the death toll mounted by 132 to 5,031.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 98,856 after 162 people were discharged from hospitals while 4,274 others completed their home isolation stay. The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3.52 lakh, said the state health department.

