Raipur | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the state, the district administration on Friday imposed a complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Durg. Durg Collector Sarveshwar Bhure, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that the lockdown will be imposed in the district from April 6 to April 14.

