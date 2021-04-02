Chhattisgarh COVID Restrictions: Complete lockdown in Durg from April 6 to 14 as cases rise | Details here
Raipur | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the state, the district administration on Friday imposed a complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Durg. Durg Collector Sarveshwar Bhure, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that the lockdown will be imposed in the district from April 6 to April 14.
