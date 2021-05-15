Chhattisgarh COVID Curbs: Though the lockdown has been extended, the state government has provided some relief, allowing banks and post offices to reopen with 50 per cent of their staff.

Raipur | Jagran News Desk: The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Saturday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in state capital Raipur till May 31 despite a decline in daily cases.

Though the lockdown has been extended, the state government has provided some relief, allowing banks and post offices to reopen with 50 per cent of their staff. It has also allowed construction activities but asserted that necessary COVID-19 norms must be followed.

The state government has also allowed shops and markets to reopen in the district till 5 pm in the day on an alternate basis.

Chhattisgarh govt to pay for education of children orphaned due to COVID

The Bhupesh Baghel government has also announced that it will pay for the education of children who have lost both of their parents due to COVID-19 crisis in the state.

It has said that such children will be given a monthly scholarship of Rs 500 from class 1 to 8. From class onwards, they will get Rs 1000 per month under the Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Scheme.

"Chattisgarh Government stands by the children of Chhattisgarh who have been stripped of everything due to Covid's ruthless attack, and will not only bear the responsibility of their education, but will also make every effort to shape their future," it said in a release.

As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chhattisgarh currently has 1.15 lakh active COVID-19 cases while 7.72 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, over 11,000 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma