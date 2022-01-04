Raipur | Jagran News Desk: In view of rising Covid cases in the state of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday ordered a ban on rallies, processions, and other kinds of public events across the state. As per an official release, Bhagel also ordered a "night curfew" from 10 pm to 6 am in the districts where the case positivity rate is 4 percent and above.

According to the release, directives have been issued to district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) in the light of a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the last week.

“The chief minister has instructed collectors and SPs to ensure compliance of all possible measures to contain the transmission of coronavirus, stating that the objective is to limit the risk of spread of the infection and not to slow down economic activities,” the statement issued by the Public Relations department said.

“Collectors and SPs should also hold meetings with Chamber of Commerce representatives, owners of malls, gyms, cinema halls, theatres, hotels, restaurants, swimming pools, auditoriums, and wedding venues besides wholesalers and event management groups to ensure that these places function with only one-third of their capacity," the directive stated.

In the districts that have a positivity rate of over 4 percent, these public spaces should not be allowed to function, it said.

RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for all passengers arriving at airports in Chhattisgarh from other states, while people who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines will have to submit a negative RT-PCR test report no older than 72 hours from the date of travel, the release said.

Authorities have also been asked to conduct random testing of people at railway stations and interstate borders and local administrations have been asked to set up micro or mini containment zones wherever necessary.

According to the directive, official call centres should remain active 24 hours a day for people who are in home isolation, while infected persons in home isolation in rural areas should be monitored by Mitanin (health volunteers).

The information about the availability of beds in all government and private hospitals should be published online, it said.

“Wherever necessary, action should be taken under the provisions of section 144 (which bars assembly of five or more people) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and also the Epidemic Diseases Act," the release added.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 1,782 new cases of coronavirus in the last week. On Monday alone, 698 fresh infections were reported.

(With PTI Inputs)

