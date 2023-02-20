Chhattisgarh Congress Leaders' Residences, Offices Searched By ED In Mining Case

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate, on Monday, conducted searches in residences and offices of various Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, among other locations. These searches were conducted at different locations across the state.

The Congress leaders, whose properties have been searched, include - state Congress Treasurer Ramgopal Aggarwal, Chairman of Karmakar Mandal Sunny Agarwal, Party Spokesperson RP Singh, MLA Devendra Yadav, Vinod Tiwari, and Girish Dewangan who is the chairperson of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation, according to a Times of India report.

The Enforcement Directorate has gathered strong evidence against Ramgopal Aggarwal that show he received Rs 52 crore from Suryakant Tiwari who is currently under judicial custody, according to an ANI report. Suryakant Tiwari is businessman and alleged to be the Kingin of the whole scam.

The development comes ahead of the Congress Plenary Session that is scheduled to take place in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from 24 February. The sessions is being called to hold discussions on and strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.

The Enforcement Directorate is currently probing a coal levy case in the state and it has led to four mining officers to be arrested. One of the accused, who was arrested in December last year, is Saumya Chaurasiya - Deputy Secretary to state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The Chief Minister may hold a press conference in the state at 11:00AM today.

The coal levy scam is "a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the Enforcement Directorate, a central investigating agency, has alleged, according to a PTI report. So far at least nine people have been arrested in the case. These raids had started in October last year.

Before speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called a meeting of senior leaders of the party at his residence.

"Genesis of the scam of generation of illegal money through transportation of coal was started once the Geology and Mining Department issued a notification on July 15, 2020, signed by Vishnoi in the capacity of director of geology and mining department,” the Enforcement Directorate had said in a document submitted in Court.

(With agency inputs)