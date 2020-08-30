Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said he will go into self-isolation for next four days as two of his staff members have been found Covid-positive

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said he will go into self-isolation for next four days as two of his staff members have been found Covid-positive. The Chief Minister, however, added that his test report is negative. The Chief Minister's OSD and PSO were tested Positive for Coronavirus.

"My OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and PSO (Personal Security Officer) have found corona positive. My (test) report is negative at the moment, but I will be in isolation for the next four days as a precautionary measure. This is a period of crisis, everyone please be careful," the CM tweeted in Hindi.

On Saturday, the state reported 1,157 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities, taking the count to 28,390 and death toll to 262. The worst-hit Raipur district reported 401 new cases, which took the case tally in the district to 10,078. The district has witnessed 138 deaths so far.

From July 31 to August 29, the state has reported as many as 19,615 positive cases—a spike of 223 per cent. In this duration, 208 out of the total 262 deaths were reported—a big spike of 385 per cent.

