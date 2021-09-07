New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday arrested CM Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel and produced him before a court in Raipur. The 86-year-old was arrested over his alleged derogatory remarks against Brahmins. The Raipur court later sent him to 15-day judicial custody, his lawyer Gajendra Sonkar informed.

An FIR was filed against Baghel on Monday over his alleged remarks mentioning Brahmins as 'outsiders'. The FIR was lodged at the DD Nagar Police Station in Raipur by the Brahmin community. The FIR was registered under IPC sections 505 and 153.

"The Brahmin community raised an objection to the statement made by Nand Kumar Baghel and complained to the police accusing him of creating tensions and spreading hatred in society," DD Nagar Police Station in-charge Yogita Khaparde, as quoted by IndiaToday, said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan