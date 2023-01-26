Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Announces Allowance For Unemployed Youth Ahead of Assembly Election

BHUPESH Baghel, the Chattisgarh Chief Minister, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, unfurled the tricolour at Lal Maidan in Jagdalpur on Thursday. During this event, Baghel announced an unemployment allowance every month for the unemployed, starting with the next financial year.

प्रदेश के बेरोजगारों को अगले वित्तीय वर्ष से हर महीने बेरोजगारी भत्ते की घोषणा करता हूँ। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 26, 2023

"I have announced a monthly unemployment allowance for unemployed persons in the state from the next financial year. A policy will be made in this regard. We are gradually fulfilling all promises made in our manifesto," Baghel told reporters.

The Chattisgarh CM also remembered the sons of Chhattisgarh, Amar Shaheed Gend Singh, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, and Veer Gundadhur, who came from the tribal society.

"A huge contribution of these brave soldiers was in our national movement. Living in the remote areas of Chhattisgarh, they linked the honour of Chhattisgarh Mahatari with the honour of Mother India," the CM said.

He also highlighted the efforts of the state government regarding justice for the weakest sections.

"We have considered it our first duty to give justice to the weakest sections first and foremost, due to which we have been able to serve Chhattisgarh Mahtari with full dedication for the last four years without any doubt," said Baghel.

"I believe that in order to provide rights and justice to the public, the administration has to work with full transparency, sensitivity, and the courage to change failed practices. Looking at an issue in its totality, proper arrangements have to be made regarding its every dimension. This is the way we have worked and achieved great success," he added.

The government will give Rs 10 000 to each gram panchayat for the best organisation of the festivals of tribal society in Bastar division, Surguja division, as well as other scheduled areas of the state.

The government will also start a new scheme for women's groups, entrepreneurs, businesses, and start-ups by women to set up industries.

(With ANI Inputs)