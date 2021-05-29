Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case: The Delhi Police told the court that Sushil Kumar has not been cooperative, adding that a licensed pistol has also been recovered from the wrestler.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Delhi Court on Saturday extended the police remand of two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who has been arrested for the alleged murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana, for four more days.

The Delhi Police had sought an extension of Kumar's custody by seven more days to "recover more incriminating evidence". The police told the court that Kumar has not been cooperative, adding that a licensed pistol has also been recovered from the wrestler.

"Sushil Kumar is the master mind and main culprit of the heinous crime in which a young wrestler died..(as was) evident from the video clip siezed from one of the accused and statement of eye witness," the police said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

However, advocate Pradeep Rana, appearing for Kumar, opposed Delhi Police's plea, asking why the officials failed to confront the wrestler with other co-accused earlier. He also alleged that the Delhi Police has leaked selective information in the media against Kumar.

"At this stage, in these circumstances, no ground for further extension is made out.. they are asking for complete 14 days. But they failed to give any reasonable ground," Bar and Bench quoted Rana as saying.

2 more arrested by Delhi Police

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police also arrested two more people -- Rohit Karoria and Bijender -- in connection with the case. The police so far have arrested nine people, including Kumar.

Kumar, who was arrested earlier this month, has also been taken to Bathinda and Chandigarh to ascertain the sequence of events. Senior officials have said that Kumar has been "evasive and non-cooperative" with the investigators.

Video shows Kumar hitting another man with sticks

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media on Thursday that showed Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting another man with sticks. In the video, Kumar and his associates were also seen carrying sticks in their hands while beating the man.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma