New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Monday issued a look-out notice against two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who has gone missing ever since the bloody brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium last week that led to the death of a 23-year-old former national champion wrestler Sagar Rana.

The Delhi Police said that several teams have been constituted to trace Kumar and other suspects, adding that his house has also been raided. It said that a double-barrel loaded gun, wooden sticks and five vehicles have also been seized.

"Several teams have been formed to trace suspects, including Sushil Kumar. We are investigating the role of the wrestler as allegations have been made against him, we sent our team to his house but he was not found," the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What is the incident all about?

A brawl broke out between several wrestlers -- Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others -- on May 4 in North West Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium in which several people were injured. The injured wrestlers were admitted to a hospital where one of them -- Sagar Rana -- died during the treatment.

The victims have alleged that Kumar was present at the spot and his associates had abducted Rana from his house in Model Town. However, Kumar, last week denied the allegation saying that his wrestlers were not involved in the fight that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Kumar and his associates under sections 302, 365, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

Media reports suggest that the police has also apprehended Prince Dalal, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, and found the recording of the incident from his phone. It is also conducting raids in Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand to find Kumar.

"It was not a case of trespassing. The accused took the victims inside the stadium where they assaulted them in the parking area. Kumar was present at the spot when the incident happened, however, police are investigating his role in the assault," Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma