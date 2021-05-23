Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case: The police had issued a non-bailable warrant against Kumar and several other people for the alleged killing of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana in Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Sunday morning said that two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and and his associate Ajay, who had gone missing after the bloody brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium, has been arrested by the Special Cell.

"A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Mundka area of Delhi in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium," the Delhi Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The police had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against Kumar and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest over the alleged killing of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana in Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

Later, a Delhi Court had also refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil Kumar, saying he is prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him are serious in nature.

"The allegations against the accused are serious in nature. From the perusal of record of investigation so far, it reveals that prima facie the accused is the main conspirator," the court had said.

"The investigation is still going on and some of the accused persons have not been arrested so far. The NBWS [non-bailable warrant] has already been issued against the accused," it added.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the stadium premises in the national capital.

The Delhi Police later filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (cupable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily casuing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation). It has also been registered under 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma