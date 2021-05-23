Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case: Sushil’s medal companion in 2008 Beijing Olympic’s Indian contingent boxer Vijender Singh declined to comment in detail on the matter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two-time Olympic medalist and former Wrestling World champion Sunil Kumar is currently behind the bars after being accused of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy following the death of another wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium.

When his anticipatory bail application was heard by Delhi’s Rohini Court a day after the infamous brawl at Chhatrasal stadium, the public prosecutor told the judge that there is “electronic evidence” of Sushil “with a stick and hitting” that left wrestler Sagar Dhankar dead.

Following is the timeline of the events that led to Sushil Kumar’s arrest:

May 4: Wrestler Sagar Dhankar dies and two of his wrestler friends get injured in a brawl at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium.

May 6: Delhi Police Special Cell says that its sources sighted renowned wrestler at Meerut Toll Plaza, with the champion wrestler reportedly heading towards Yoga guru Swami Ramdev’s Ashram in Haridwar. Sushil’s alleged accomplice in absconding from Police, a person named Bablu is apprehended by Special Cell.

Haridwar to Delhi. Bahadurgarh to Chandigarh and so on – Sushil’s alleged wrestler run

Between May 7 to May 23, to evade his arrest Sushil allegedly ran to multiple places across north India. A day after being seen at a toll plaza in Meerut, Sushil reportedly returned to Delhi. He then ran to Bahadurgarh and from there to Chandigarh.

The police, meanwhile, continued to find Sushil’s traces at every place he stayed for whatever short while. From Chandigarh, Sushil absconded to Bhatinda where the police conducted an unsuccessful raid as the wrestler ran back to Chandigarh again. From there, Sushil changed his place to Gurugram in NCR and finally to Mundka in West Delhi. Sushil was finally arrested in Mundka on the morning of May 23, ironically the World Wrestler’s Day.

An Olympian and a National wrestler, running wanted for a crime of murder, arrested on World Wrestling Day (May 23)..



Accused Sushil Kumar and Ajay arrested after a fortnight’s chase across 6 states/UTs..



Shall now face the law of the land.. pic.twitter.com/oLh4qc0R14 — Special Cell, Delhi Police (@CellDelhi) May 23, 2021

Here’s how people reacted to Sushil’s arrest:

“What a fall @WrestlerSushil, sad to see a legend come down this way. #SushilKumar,” wrote a Twitter user.

What a fall @WrestlerSushil, sad to see a legend come down this way. #SushilKumar — Gaurav Varmani 🇮🇳 🚩 (@gauravvarmani) May 23, 2021

‘Sad day for prestigious Indian wrestling’

Another Twitter user-defined Sushil’s arrest as a sad day for prestigious Indian wrestling.

“Your one criminal act can change the whole scenario from Police running for "your security" to Police running for "your arrest". Handling success, fame, and money not everybody's cup of tea. Sad day for prestigious Indian wrestling,” the user wrote.

Your one criminal act can change the whole scenario from Police running for "your security" to Police running for "your arrest".

Handling success, fame, and money not everybody's cup of tea.

Sad day for prestigious Indian wrestling.#SushilKumar — Pushpank Tripathi (@Pushpank07) May 23, 2021

'Reflects badly on Indian sports': Table Tennis Champion A Sharath Kamal

Speaking to news agency PTI, seasoned Table Tennis champion A Sharath Kamal said, "If this has actually happened, it is unfortunate and reflects badly on Indian sport, not just wrestling".

"He is one of the best athletes we have had. People look up to him. So if he has done what he has done, it will negatively impact not just wrestlers but athletes from other sports also," Sharath added.

Sushil’s medal companion in 2008 Beijing Olympic’s Indian contingent boxer Vijender Singh declined to comment in detail on the matter.

"What he has done for Indian sports is something that can never be taken away from him. That's all I want to say at this point. Let things be clearer. I don't want to comment more," Vijender Singh told PTI.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma