Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Modi Leads Wishes, Says 'His Courage Inspires Us'

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday on the occasion of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Birth anniversary paid tributes to Maratha empire founder saying his courage and emphasis on good governance inspire us. The prime minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years. "I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Modi said in a tweet. He also tweeted his tributes in Marathi.

I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us. pic.twitter.com/hS5rmGrD7X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2023

Meanwhile, several other political leaders also paid homage to the Maratha emperor on his jayanti. Maharashtra CM Eknat h Shinde took to Twitter and wrote, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Salutations to the Aradhya Daiwat of Akhand Hindustan Maharajadhiraj Hindavi Swarajya Founder."

I bow to the revered memory of Bharat Mata’s iconic son, the fearless warrior, military strategist, exemplary administrator & true leader, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to be a source of tremendous inspiration to all Indians. pic.twitter.com/efLsiG4m3H — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) February 19, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "Mahameru of determination. A lot of people support it. Determinant of the eternal state.Shrimant Yogi.Greetings to Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary!"

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the Maratha ruler on the occasion."I vow to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.He was a symbol of bravery and valour," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership. Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was known to be the first Chhatrapati and founder of the Maratha Empire.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was first celebrated in Pune, as the Raigad Fort lies 100 kilometres away from the place. Chhatrapati Shivaji laid the foundation of the Maratha empire in western India in the year 1674. He fought the Mughal empire led by Aurangzeb for several years and defeated the Mughal army all by himself.