Woman Kills Husband With Axe, Chops Off Genitals Over Dark Skin Taunts In Chattisgarh; Arrested

IN YET another shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death with an axe as she was upset over his frequent taunts about her dark complexion, police said.

The incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Durg district and the accused has been arrested.

According to the police the accused Sangeeta Sonwani has been arrested for allegedly hacking her husband, Anant Sonwani to death on Sunday night, said Devansh Rathore, sub-divisional officer of police, Patan area, as reported by the news agency PTI.

Rathore also mentioned that Anant's body was marked with a sharp object and his private part was chopped off.

As per the preliminary investigation, the victim used to call his wife ugly and frequently taunt her about her dark skin. The couple had quarrelled on the issue several times in the past, he said.

The official also mentioned that the duo entered into an argument on Sunday night and in a fit of rage, Sangeeta allegedly attacked her husband with the axe kept in the house and killed him on the spot.

The woman also chopped off the victim's genitals. The accused also tried to mislead the villagers, claiming that someone had killed her husband, but later admitted to having committed the offence during police interrogation, the official said.

The woman, meanwhile, has been booked under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and further investigation is underway, Rathore said.

Reportedly, Sangeets is the second wife of Anant and he tied the knot with her after the death of his first wife. Anant has a 12-year-old son from his first wife and a four-month-old daughter from Sangeeta.

(with inputs from PTI)