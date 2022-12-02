7 Killed After Mine Collapses In Chhatisgarh's Bastar; CM Announces Ex-Gratia

AT LEAST seven people including six women were killed after a limestone cave collapsed in Chhatisgarh's Bastar on Friday.

According to the sources cited by the news agency ANI, all the victims were locals who had been extracting limestone for personal use.

The police said that a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot after being informed of the incident.

"Some family members from the nearby Malwa village were extracting limestone for personal use at the site. While they were at it, the limestone cave collapsed and all of them were buried in the debris. Of the seven persons who died, six were women and one man. Two of them were pulled out of the debris alive but were declared dead on being taken to a hospital," Vikash Kumar, the CSP was quoted saying by ANI.

"A team of officers are at the site looking for more persons buried under the debris," he added.

Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased labourers.

"I announce an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased labourers. The district administration has been instructed to provide better treatment to the injured," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Baghel expressed grief on the demise of the labourers and said, "There has been news of the tragic death of 6 workers during an accident in a mine at Malgaon in Jagdalpur. May God give peace to the souls of the departed laborers and courage to their families. Also, I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Praying that other stranded people come out safely."

(With inputs from ANI)