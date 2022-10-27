Chhath Puja Special Trains 2022: Indian Railways To Run 250 Trains During Chhath Puja | Details

THE festival vibes are all in the air. Chhath Puja is just around the corner and those living far away from home will finally get a chance to have a break and enjoy it with their family members. However, it's not always possible to get a confirmed train ticket on time due to the rush during the festive season. But you don't need to cancel your journey as Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Centre has started over 250 special trains for the upcoming Chhath Puja.

"For Chhath Puja, we have started over 250 trains. Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available and we will do whatever is necessary for the people," Ashwini Viashnaw said.

Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year in order to manage the extra rush of passengers during the festival.

He also extended warm regards and greetings for the Chhath Puja. "I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Chhath Puja," the Union Minister added.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Railways released an official statement, stating that the Indian Railways will be running additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during this festive season.

Since the festival is predominantly celebrated in Bihar, special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar, and Amritsar etc. Earlier, the Ministry statement also read that "May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers.

This comes after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday urged the Centre to provide special trains for Chhath Puja for people wishing to go to their native places for the festival.

The chief secretary of Bihar on the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a word with the senior officials of the Ministry of Railways over the phone to increase the number of special trains in view of Chhath Mahaparv," said an official press release in Hindi.

"Chhath Mahaparv is the most important festival of Bihar. There is a large number of Biharis living outside Bihar who returns to the state to attend the Mahaparv," the Chief Secretary said.

(with inputs from ANI)