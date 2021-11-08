New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chhath Puja 2021 is here, and devotees are observing the first day of the auspicious festival Nahay Khay today, November 8, 2021. On this day, they take a dip in the holy river early in the morning and then, consume food. Women folks who observe Chhath take only a single meal on this day. As per belief, distributing prasad on this day is considered auspicious. So, women prepare delicious delicacies such as Chana daal, Kaddoo Bhaat, thekua etc and offer them to Lord Sun.

As the devotees are celebrating the festival across the nation, Delhi also witnessed the festival fever as devotees came out of their houses early chilly morning to observe the festival. They gathered at the banks of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj and took a holy dip amid the toxic foam.

However, DDMA allowed the devotees to celebrate the festival at the designated sites outside containment zones except for the bank of the Yamuna river.

Also Read
Lakhimpur Kheri Row: SC expresses 'unhappiness' over UP govt's status..
Lakhimpur Kheri Row: SC expresses 'unhappiness' over UP govt's status..

“The celebration of Chhath Pooja during the month of November shall be allowed only at designated sites outside containment zones with requisite permission from the district magistrate. No site shall be designated on the bank of river Yamuna,” the DDMA order said.

Here have a look at pics and videos from the first day of the celebration In Delhi, Bihar and other states:

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on November 5 declared the second day of Chhath Puja, that is, November 10, as a public holiday due to the festival and is organising Chhath Puja at about 1,100 places, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said last week. Last year, the celebrations were muted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Also Read
Breaking News, Latest Updates Nov 8 LIVE | PM Modi meets President Kovind..
Breaking News, Latest Updates Nov 8 LIVE | PM Modi meets President Kovind..

 

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv