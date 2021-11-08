New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chhath Puja 2021 is here, and devotees are observing the first day of the auspicious festival Nahay Khay today, November 8, 2021. On this day, they take a dip in the holy river early in the morning and then, consume food. Women folks who observe Chhath take only a single meal on this day. As per belief, distributing prasad on this day is considered auspicious. So, women prepare delicious delicacies such as Chana daal, Kaddoo Bhaat, thekua etc and offer them to Lord Sun.

As the devotees are celebrating the festival across the nation, Delhi also witnessed the festival fever as devotees came out of their houses early chilly morning to observe the festival. They gathered at the banks of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj and took a holy dip amid the toxic foam.

However, DDMA allowed the devotees to celebrate the festival at the designated sites outside containment zones except for the bank of the Yamuna river.

“The celebration of Chhath Pooja during the month of November shall be allowed only at designated sites outside containment zones with requisite permission from the district magistrate. No site shall be designated on the bank of river Yamuna,” the DDMA order said.

Here have a look at pics and videos from the first day of the celebration In Delhi, Bihar and other states:

People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja amid toxic foam pic.twitter.com/nrmzckRgdq — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Bihar | Devotees perform rituals and take dip in Ganga river in Patna on the first day of #ChhathPuja



It begins today with Nahay Khay and will conclude on Nov 11 with Usha Arghya, the day when devotees break their 36-hour long ‘nirjala' fast after offering arghya to rising sun pic.twitter.com/FIXVnucA8E — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

#WATCH | People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja in the midst of toxic foam pic.twitter.com/uMsfQXSXnd — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on November 5 declared the second day of Chhath Puja, that is, November 10, as a public holiday due to the festival and is organising Chhath Puja at about 1,100 places, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said last week. Last year, the celebrations were muted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv