Chhath Puja 2022 Sandhya Arghya In Pics: Devotees In Delhi, Bihar, Other Cities Worship Sun In Grand Celebration

Chhath Puja 2022: Look below the pictures of celebration of third day of the festival (Sandhya Arghya) in different parts of the country.

By Prerna Targhotra
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 04:52 PM IST
Chhath Puja 2022: (Image Credits: ANI)

THE FESTIVAL of Chhath Puja is being celebrated with great jubilation across different parts of the country. The day noted as the third day of the festival as Sandhya Arghya has great significance. On this day, people offer Arghya to the setting Sun while standing in holy water bodies. States such as New Delhi, Ranchi, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country have left everyone mesmerised by the significance and celebrations of the festival.

The third day of Chhath Puja is being celebrated as Sandhya Arghya on October 30. Several preparations were done for Sandhya Arghy in parts of the country. Look below for beautiful pics of people celebrating Sandhya Arghya in numerous states and cities of India, shared by ANI.

 

 

After the third-day celebrations, the fourth and final day of Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 31 as Usha Arghya. Devotees will break their 36 hours long fast on this day and conclude the festivities of this mahaparv. Different cities of the country will celebrate the last day of Chhath Puja with grand celebrations. 

