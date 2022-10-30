Chhath Puja 2022 Sandhya Arghya In Pics: Devotees In Delhi, Bihar, Other Cities Worship Sun In Grand Celebration

THE FESTIVAL of Chhath Puja is being celebrated with great jubilation across different parts of the country. The day noted as the third day of the festival as Sandhya Arghya has great significance. On this day, people offer Arghya to the setting Sun while standing in holy water bodies. States such as New Delhi, Ranchi, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country have left everyone mesmerised by the significance and celebrations of the festival.

The third day of Chhath Puja is being celebrated as Sandhya Arghya on October 30. Several preparations were done for Sandhya Arghy in parts of the country. Look below for beautiful pics of people celebrating Sandhya Arghya in numerous states and cities of India, shared by ANI.

Visuals of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attending #ChhathPooja celebrations at Gomti Ghat in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/sQunv7QMK2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 30, 2022

Jharkhand | Devotees offer prayers at Hatania Talab in Ranchi on the occasion of #ChhathPuja, as festive fervour grips the city pic.twitter.com/DZc4MxYIOx — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Delhi | Devotees offer prayers at ITO ghat on #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/C0J3KNG827 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Delhi | ITO witnesses a massive crowd of devotees on the occasion of #ChhathPooja pic.twitter.com/KlifhzpsOQ — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Uttar Pradesh | Devotees offer prayers across the state on the occasion of #ChhathPooja



Visuals from Gorakhpur and Varanasi pic.twitter.com/OnM1Q6ydkS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 30, 2022

Delhi | Devotees offer prayers to mark #ChhathPuja; visuals from 5th Pusta Gamri Extension pic.twitter.com/yNm3gOwsgG

After the third-day celebrations, the fourth and final day of Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 31 as Usha Arghya. Devotees will break their 36 hours long fast on this day and conclude the festivities of this mahaparv. Different cities of the country will celebrate the last day of Chhath Puja with grand celebrations.