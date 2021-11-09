New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday declared a public holiday for the festivities of Chhath on November 10. The state government also directed the authorities to ensure that proper facilities are arranged for people to celebrate Chhath amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In such a situation, systematic arrangements should be made for cleanliness, security, lighting, parking and drinking water on the ghats," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Chhath, dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated widely across north India, especially in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Every year, lakhs of people celebrate Chhath by paying oblation to the Sun God on the occasion of Chhath. Thus, several state government across India have declared November 10 a public holiday on the account of Chhath.

Following is the complete list of states apart from Uttar Pradesh where November 10 has been declared a public holiday on the account of Chhath:

Bihar:

Chhath is a festival that is primarily celebrated by the people of Bihar and thus the state government has declared November 10 a public holiday.

Delhi:

Last week, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi also declared November 10 a public holiday on the account of Chhath. The state government has also made arrangements at 800 ghats across Delhi for devotees to celebrate the festival.

"Chhath Puja will be celebrated with full fervour across the city. Arrangements have been made at 800 ghats," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "COVID-19 cases have been decreased but it is not over yet. Therefore, people should ensure to abide by all COVID-19 protocols while they celebrate the festival."

Uttarakhand:

The Uttarakhand government on Monday declared a public holiday for November 10. However, the state givernment's order will not apply to treasuries and sub treasuries.

Jharkhand:

Besides Bihar, Chhath Puja is also quite popular in Jharkhand and the state government has declared a public holiday for November 10.

