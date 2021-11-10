New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chhath Puja is a four-day festival that is celebrated in India. During the auspicious festival, devotees worship Lord Surya and her sister 'Chhathi Maiya' who is the goddess of the festival. This year the festival started on November 8 with 'Nahay Khay' and will end on November 11 with the second Arghya in the morning.

The festival of Chhath is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik Shukla Shashtri, which falls six days after Diwali. Devotees who perform puja and observe fast are called Vratis. The four-day festival starts with devotees bathing in Ganga and offering prasad and Arghya to the setting, and the rising sun.

Today marks the third and main day of the festival when 'vrati' offers Sandhya Arghya and observes the whole day fast.

Here take a look at how devotees across India celebrated the third day of the auspicious festival:

Bihar: Devotees offer prayers at Patna College Ghat on #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/Dhi8czxVcl — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Bihar: Devotees gather at Patna College Ghat to perform the rituals of #ChhathPuja. pic.twitter.com/39SzNqPvvS — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Chhath is the most important festival in Bihar, Devotees here visit the ghat of River Ganga to offer puja.

Devotees offer prayer on the occasion of #ChhathPuja at Bhim Sarovar, Guru Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/KrTd9Src3u — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 10, 2021



Chhath Puja is also celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Devotees in Gorakhpur offer puja during Snadhya Arghya.

Assam | Devotees offer prayers at Brahmaputra Ghat in Guwahati on #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/aAqrVkzMyl — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Vrati is Assam offers prayers at Brahmaputra ghat on the third day of the auspicious festival

Delhi: Devotees gather at Millennium Hanuman Park, Chirag Delhi to perform the rituals of #ChhathPuja2021 pic.twitter.com/6xqwD4mcqN — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Chhath Vratis in Delhi's Chirag Delhi and East Kidwai Nagar offers prayers to the setting sun today.

On the auspicious day, Many politicians also wished and visited the ghats to seek blessings from the Vratis and Sun.

Bihar Chief Minister visited Ganga Ghat in Patna to celebrate chhath and seek blessings.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visited Ganga Ghat in Patna on #ChhathPuja today pic.twitter.com/ybgnCEXdqY — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits East Kidwai Nagar and meets the devotees who are celebrating #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/GZ3ZFto4VF — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan visits Bhim Sarovar, Guru Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/i5l7GB1T2u — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 10, 2021

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited East Kidwai Nagar and meet devotees celebrating Chhath. Ravui Kishan and Manoj Bajpayee and others also visited ghats to wish devotees.

