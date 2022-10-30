Chhath 2022: No Offerings Allowed To Be Immersed In Yamuna During Puja, Orders NGT

An auspicious festival Chhath is underway and on the third day of Chhath Puja 2022, people offer Arghya to the setting sun to make the puja hassle-free for devotees, the Delhi administration officials have decorated the ITO Ghat near the Yamuna river. The same ghats will be used on day 4 or during Usha Arghya. But, the administration has banned for devotees to immerse any offering in the river Yamuna.

According to the notice issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT) laws, no offerings are allowed to be immersed in the river Yamuna during the festivities. For the devotees, the Delhi Jal Board officials sprayed chemicals into the river Yamuna to deal with the problem of foam formation on the river's surface.

ITO ghat along Yamuna river in Delhi is ready for Chhath Puja today



Ahead of the Chhath Puja, which is usually celebrated on the river banks in northern India, the DJB officials sprayed chemicals on the surface near Kalindi Kunj, with the aim to remove the toxic foam formed by the high levels of pollutants in the water.

Meanwhile, on the auspicious festival of Chhath, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings to the country celebrating Chhath, a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun. In a tweet, he wrote, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, dedicated to the worship of Sun God and nature. With the blessings of Lord Bhaskar's aura and Chhathi Maiya, everyone's life should always be illuminated, this is the wish."

Also, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his greetings and hailed the "great festival' when the Sun is worshipped." Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state and devotees on the 'Chhath', the great festival of worship of Lord Surya! By the grace of the sixth of May, this great festival of public faith should become a factor of happiness, prosperity and health for the entire creation, this is the wish. Jai Chhath Mayiya!”

Meanwhile, during this festive season, devotees residing in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad head towards the Yamuna river to take a dip in its waters and seek blessings from the Sun God. This ancient Hindu Vedic festival is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal.

On the fourth and final day of Chhath, Dusri Arghya is given to the rising Sun, known as Usha Arghya. The 36 hours long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun.