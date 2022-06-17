New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Admidst the heavy rainfall that has battered the entire northeastern states, Cherrapunji, one of the world's wettest places received a bountiful 972 mm of precipitation in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, June 17.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it has set a record of the highest rainfall in June since 1995. Ever since the IMD started keeping records, Cherrapunji has recorded more than 800 mm of precipitation on June day on nine occasions.

While speaking to the agency PTI, Sunit Das, Scientist E at IMD's regional centre in Guwahati said that the place received a total of 4081.3 mm rainfall in June till now.

Das also mentioned that the place normally witnesses a rainfall of 500-600mm once or twice every year but rainfall above 800 mm is not usual.

"A trough has been persisting over the region for some days and southwesterly winds have been continuously bringing a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. These winds smash against the cliffs of the Khai hills and give rainfall," he added.

Das also talked about Cherrapunji, being the wettest place of India with an average annual rainfall of 11802.4 mm (average of the 1974-2022 period).

On June 16, 1995, Cherrapunji logged 1563.3 mm of rainfall. A day before, on June 15, 1995, it received 930 mm of precipitation.

As per the scientists the spell of extreme rainfall is likely to continue for one or two days, the intensity will decrease afterwards.

Overall, the northeast and east India has received 220.3 mm of rainfall, 39 per cent more than normal, since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

However, not all the states in the region have recorded good rainfall. Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura have reported a rainfall deficiency of 50 per cent, 46 per cent and 38 per cent.

Posted By: Anushka Vats