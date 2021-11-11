Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Incessant rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu including its capital Chennai on Thursday morning causing waterlogging at several parts of the city including the areas of Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road and affecting vehicular movement. Localities like T.Nagar, Mylapore, Velacherry, Adyar, Ekkattuthangal and others are waterlogged. While the Greater Chennai Corporation is pumping out water with motors, the water levels remain the same.

The Kodambakkam area of Chennai even witnessed trees being uprooted with water-logging due to heavy rainfall and wind.

#VIDEO || #Chennai's popular Marina beach flooded due to heavy downpour as a result of cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal



📹: ANI



For more on this, visit

#WATCH Areas in Chennai's Ashok Nagar remain inundated as rainfall continues to lash the city.



As per the Met Department, Chennai is expected to receive heavy rainfall today.

Tamil Nadu | Streets severely waterlogged in Kodambakkam and Ashok Nagar areas of Chennai due to heavy rainfall

#WATCH Rainwater enters ESI Hospital located in Chennai's KK Nagar



All facilities including OPDs are operational here with the available manpower. The hospital wards including COVID19 wards are not affected, says Dr Mahesh of ESI hospital

The office of Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai on Thursday said that the majority of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur had been suspended due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur.

"Dear passengers, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, most of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended. There are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. Please plan travel accordingly," said DRM, Chennai.

"Dear passengers, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, most of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended. There are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. Please plan travel accordingly."

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rains in six districts across the state. As per the IMD, the depression would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening. The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 5.30 AM on Thursday over southwest Bay of Bengal.

"Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of November 11, 2021," IMD said.

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of 11th November 2021.

"It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of today," it added.

Citing the latest data, the IMD said Tambaram (Chengalpet dt) received 232.9 mm, followed by Cholavaram (220 mm) and Ennore at 205 mm. The system was being constantly monitored.

