New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The red alert to Chennai, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, has been withdrawn after the depression over Bay of Bengal started crossing the city coast on Thursday evening.

Arrivals at the Chennai Airport have been put on hold till 6pm on due to heavy rains and winds, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) announced. However, the departures will continue. The AAI further said that the decision was taken "considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind."

Fourteen people have been killed so far due to the severe weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said a depression has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal which is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and southern coastal Andhra Pradesh Thursday evening, bringing widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next three to four days. The rainfall is expected to be scattered, heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy in specific regions and light to moderate in most other places.

"Thunderstorm with scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu," the IMD said.

Furthermore, the IMD mentioned that the weather system was moving northwestwards at a speed of 14 kmph. It lay about 80 km east-southeast of Chennai and 140 km east-northeast of Puducherry at 11.30 am. It was likely to continue moving northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry, by Thursday evening.

Also, apart from Chennai, the IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over delta districts, namely Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry and Karaikal. Power cuts have been reported from many areas of Chennai including Virugambakkam, Saligramam and KK Nagar.

Meanwhile, the traffic police closed at least seven roads and 11 subways, and created diversions across the city for commuters. Due to waterlogging on rail tracks, some trains were suspended while others were delayed

Posted By: Sugandha Jha