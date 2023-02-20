Chennai-Hyderabad Flight Receives Bomb Threat Call From A Passenger; Here's What Happened Next

A CHENNAI-Hyderabad flight received a hoax bomb threat call at RGI International airport on Monday. The airport security checked the flight evacuating the passengers.

According to Police cited by ANI, the call was made by a passenger as he got delayed to catch the flight and has been taken into custody.

A Chennai-Hyd flight today received a hoax bomb threat call at RGI International airport. The airport security checked the flight evacuating the passengers. The hoax call was made by a passenger as he got delayed to catch the flight. Accused passenger taken into custody: Police — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2051 from Mumbai to Delhi received a hoax bomb threat call and another flight IndiGo 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat. Security agencies rushed for the necessary checks and followed all necessary security protocols, said statements released by the airline.

Regarding IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2051 from Mumbai to Delhi, a statement said that "As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for search by the security agencies on arrival at Delhi airport. The passengers left the airport after all the necessary security protocols were followed. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the investigation. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers."

IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe: IndiGo pic.twitter.com/85gis2UUpV — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

In the second incident, IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff, an indigo statement issued said.

"Indigo flight 6E-6191 flying from Delhi to Deogarh got diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, due to security reasons. The flight landed safely at CCSIA at 12:20 pm and was taken to the isolation bay," CCSIA Spokesperson said

"The airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat and after proper investigation, the threat turned out to be a hoax and the aircraft was released for the onward journey at 14:55," the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from ANI)