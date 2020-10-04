Daily cases in Chennai have shot up in the past few days, even as the nationwide tally continues to hover below 80,000.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chennai on Sunday reported 1390 coronavirus cases, bringing the tally to 1,71,415 — the highest in Tamil Nadu. Daily cases in the city have shot up in the past few days, even as the nationwide tally continues to hover below 80,000.

A total of 1,55, 842 people have either been discharged from hospitals or recovered from the virus, while over 3262 people have died ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in the city, according to Greater Chennai Corporation.

With rising cases, the containment zones are back in the city. Times of India has reported that about ten streets in Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Sholinganallur zone have been made containment zones. The city did not have any containment zones until a few weeks earlier when it had shown encouraging statistics. The city had been reporting less than 1000 cases daily at a time when the nationwide tally hovered near one lakh.

Valasaravakkam was declared a containment zone after it reported 10 new cases on September 29. Any area that reports more than five coronavirus cases is declared a containment zone.

The coronavirus cases in India crossed another grim milestone of 65 lakh cases, after the country reported 75,829 new infections during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country reached 1,01,782 after 940 new fatalities were reported, the Union Health Ministry's data showed in Sunday.

Of the total 65,49,374 cases in the country, 9,37,625 are active cases while 55,09,967 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja