A total of 1,44,511 people have either been discharged from hospitals or recovered from the virus, while over 3000 people have died ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in the city.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chennai on Tuesday recorded 989 coronavirus cases, bringing the city’s tally to 1,57,614 — the highest in Tamil Nadu. The city has reported some encouraging statistics in the past few days, recording less than 1000 cases at a time when the country is reporting over 90,000 cases every day.

Kodambakkam and Anna Nagar areas have the most recovered coronavirus cases -- 16283 and 16227 respectively, followed by Royapuram with over 14,000 cases, according to the data compiled by Greater Chennai Corporation on September 23.

The number of coronavirus cases have not increased in the city after the pandemic-enforced restrictions were eased. However, with as many as 1.5 lakh cases in total, Chennai remains one of the worst affected cities across the country.

Registering a record single-day spike of 97,894 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the grim milestone of 51 lakh coronavirus cases.

Subsequently, the death toll in the country also crossed the 83,000-mark and reached 83,198 after 1,132 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The active caseload in the country also crossed the million-mark.

Of the total 51,18,254 cases, 10,09,976 are active cases while 40,25,080 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja