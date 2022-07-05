Chennai Cab Driver Held For Killing Techie After Brawl Over OTP, Number Of Passengers

In a gruesome incident in Chennai, the police arrested a cab driver for beating a 33-year-old engineer to death after a scuffle over the number of passengers and sharing of One-Time Password (OTP) before entering the cab at Navalur in Chennai.

The victim, identified as H Umendhar, was an engineer from Coimbatore and was in the city with his wife and other family members to spend the weekend. According to the police, Umendhar along with his wife and two children as well as his sister and her two children went to watch a movie at a mall in OMR.

The family after watching the movie came out of the mall and booked a cab, an Innova, to return to their house in Guduvanchery, said the police. As the cab arrived, the driver, Ravi asked Umendhar to share the OTP but the children entered the car before the victim could share it. The incident enraged Ravi, who scolded the children and asked them to get out of the cab.

He also told Umendhar that he should have booked a bigger car as it is difficult to accommodate seven people in that car. According to the police, Umendhar questioned Ravi’s conduct which further led to a heated argument between the two and then turned physical.

The accused allegedly slammed his phone on Umendhar's head and beat him up. A report by the Hindustan Times said that the eyewitnesses claimed the driver had also punched him in the face and Umendhar bled from his nose and fell unconscious.

Following the incident, Umendhar fainted and the family rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The body was later sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. The accused belonged to the Salem district. The Kelambbakam police arrested the cab driver and booked him under murder charges.