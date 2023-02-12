'Cheating In Exam Will Lead To Life Imprisonment': Uttrakhand CM Dhami On Recruitment Scams

IN A fresh move against the alleged recruitment scams and paper leak cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced a punishment for those who cheat in the exam and said that cheaters will be given life imprisonment or undergo a sentence of 10 years.

"Our government will not compromise with the dreams and aspirations of the youth. Now anyone who will be found cheating in the recruitment exam will be given life imprisonment and 10 years of imprisonment. Along with this, their property will also be confiscated," he said while addressing a sports and cultural festival in Kalsi.

Addressing the people of Kalsi, CM further said that as the strictest anti-copying law has been enacted in the state, now no one will be allowed to harm the future of the youth.

Uttrakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Friday signed the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, popularly known as an anti-copying Ordinance.

Earlier Dhami had mentioned that he had approved the Ordinance following students' protest against the paper leak cases in the state. Following the Governor's assent, the Ordinance has now become a law.

Youth from the Berozgar Sangh, a group of unemployed people in the state, protested last week on Dehradun's main Rajpur Road, calling for a CBI investigation into irregularities in hiring.

The protests took a violent turn after the agitators came to blows with police personnel who had arrived at the scene to enforce order.

According to the police, the protestors also pelted stones at them and damaged their vehicles during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the police held 13 protestors including the president of Berozgar Sangh, Bobby Panwar, in connection with alleged stone pelting during the demonstration.

Reportedly, a total of 15 policemen were injured in the alleged stone-pelting incident.

