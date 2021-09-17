Chardham Yatra 2021: The Nainital High Court on Thursday lifted the ban on the Char Dham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report to attend the pilgrimage.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Uttarakhand government on Friday announced that the Chardham Yatra will begin from September 18. Announcing the decision, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government has started preparing for the yatra after the decision of the Nainital High Court to lift the ban on the pilgrimage.

The announcement to start the pilgrimage came a day after the Nainital High Court on Thursday lifted the ban on the Char Dham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage.

